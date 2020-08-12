1/1
Amy Burns
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Amy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
AMY A. BURNS Cedar Rapids Amy A. Burns, 68, of Cedar Rapids, passed away Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, at home under hospice care. She was preceded in death by her father, Frank; and mother, Gloria Jean. Survivors include her husband, Steven; daughter, Julie; son, Jeff; three brothers, Charlie, Danny and Frank; and aunt, Sharon and families. She was a member of All Saints Church and attended services of Stonebridge and Antioch churches as well. Amy loved doing crafts, decorating, shopping and trips home to visit her family in Louisville, Ky. Amy was a caring, loving wife and mother who spent a significant part of her life helping others. She was recently employed as a case worker for Linn County Mental Health. No services will be held. Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.iowacremation.com under obituaries.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Aug. 12, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved