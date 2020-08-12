AMY A. BURNS Cedar Rapids Amy A. Burns, 68, of Cedar Rapids, passed away Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, at home under hospice care. She was preceded in death by her father, Frank; and mother, Gloria Jean. Survivors include her husband, Steven; daughter, Julie; son, Jeff; three brothers, Charlie, Danny and Frank; and aunt, Sharon and families. She was a member of All Saints Church and attended services of Stonebridge and Antioch churches as well. Amy loved doing crafts, decorating, shopping and trips home to visit her family in Louisville, Ky. Amy was a caring, loving wife and mother who spent a significant part of her life helping others. She was recently employed as a case worker for Linn County Mental Health. No services will be held. Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.iowacremation.com
under obituaries.