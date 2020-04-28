|
AMY JO GATES Hopkinton Amy Jo Gates, 68, of Monticello, Iowa, formerly of Hopkinton, passed away peacefully of natural causes at Monticello Nursing & Rehabilitation Center on Sunday, April 26, 2020. She was born Oct. 27, 1951, in Washington, Iowa, the daughter of Robert L. and N. Gayle (Davis) Gates. Amy was raised in the Hopkinton area and was a 1970 graduate of Maquoketa Valley High School in Delhi, Iowa. Amy enjoyed many adventures with family, with travels to many states and camping in tents to finally a motor home named "See More." Fishing and attending Iowa Hawkeyes games were a must. Her great love was her many pets, card games and spending time with family. Survivors include one sister, Margaret "Peg" (Larry) Sheppard of Manchester; nieces and nephews, Mark Sheppard, Doug (Amy) Sheppard, Emily (Mark) Haussmann, Todd (Suelin) Anderson and Jennifer Froehlich; one aunt, Shirley Gates; and several great-nieces, nephews and cousins. Amy was preceded in death by her parents; and one brother, Daniel James "DJ" Gates. Memorials can be made to Regional Medical Center, Manchester, or Monticello Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Because of the current COVID-19 concerns, there will be a private family service and inurnment held at this time. Online condolences may be sent to www.leonard-mullerfh.com.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 28, 2020