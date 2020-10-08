1/1
Amy L. Brobst
1934 - 2020
AMY L. BROBST Cedar Rapids Amy L. Brobst, 86, of Cedar Rapids, passed away on Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, at Mercy One Hospital, Waterloo, Iowa. Services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, at Noelridge Christian Church, 7111 C Ave. NE, Cedar Rapids. Due to the circumstances, we are conducting a special outside service in the church parking lot. Visitation: 1 to 2 p.m. at the same location. Private Burial: Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. Loved ones who will miss Amy are daughters, Susan (Michael) Hall of Ames, Debra (Greg) House of Huntersville, N.C., and Cindy (Kevin) Peters of Dysart; son, John Brobst of Cedar Rapids; five grandchildren, Nathan, Emily, Brian, Brandon and James; a great-granddaughter, Julia; a brother, Ray (Lee) Wiley; and a sister-in-law, Alliene Brobst. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jim, and her parents. Amy was born July 21, 1934, to parents, Raymond and Johanna Wiley in Des Moines. She graduated from Roosevelt High School and married the love of her life, Jim Brobst, on March 20, 1955. They were together for 57 years. Jim and Amy were founding members of Noelridge Christian Church. She served in the church as outreach director, taught Sunday School, along with other positions. She taught her family about the love of God and the Church. Donutland was her hobby and work for many years. Amy loved her pets, Christian music and spending time with her family. She was blessed by the recent birth of her great-granddaughter, Julia. Her children put their beloved mother in the hands of Jesus. They are assured her home is heaven so her family will not say goodbye, but see her soon on the other side. What a blessing for Susan, John, Deb and Cindy who will join her there with Dad. Blessings to our beautiful Mom. Memorials may be directed to Noelridge Christian Church. Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.

Published in The Gazette on Oct. 8, 2020.
