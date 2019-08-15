|
|
AMY L. HESS-WHITESIDE Cedar Rapids Amy L. Hess-Whiteside, 45, died on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, in her home. There will be no public services. Arrangements by Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cedar Rapids. Amy is survived by two children, Meryshia Hess and Dakota Hess-Hochstetler; six siblings, Brian Hess, Christina Whiteside, Carla Whiteside, Demik Whiteside, Unique Whiteside and Albert Whiteside; one grandchild, Jagger; plus many other family members. She is preceded in death by her brother, Melique Whiteside. Amy was born on May 18, 1974, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, to parents Susan Kaye Scovel and Robert George Hess. She had a joyful life, as she was always a helping hand to anyone in need. She was loved by many and will be missed. The family would like to thank everyone for their condolences and prayers.
Published in The Gazette on Aug. 15, 2019