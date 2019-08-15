Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Amy Hess-Whiteside
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Amy L. Hess-Whiteside

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Amy L. Hess-Whiteside Obituary
AMY L. HESS-WHITESIDE Cedar Rapids Amy L. Hess-Whiteside, 45, died on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, in her home. There will be no public services. Arrangements by Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cedar Rapids. Amy is survived by two children, Meryshia Hess and Dakota Hess-Hochstetler; six siblings, Brian Hess, Christina Whiteside, Carla Whiteside, Demik Whiteside, Unique Whiteside and Albert Whiteside; one grandchild, Jagger; plus many other family members. She is preceded in death by her brother, Melique Whiteside. Amy was born on May 18, 1974, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, to parents Susan Kaye Scovel and Robert George Hess. She had a joyful life, as she was always a helping hand to anyone in need. She was loved by many and will be missed. The family would like to thank everyone for their condolences and prayers.
Published in The Gazette on Aug. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Amy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.