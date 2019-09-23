Home

AMY LYNN RETTENMEIER Hiawatha Amy Lynn Rettenmeier, 27, of Hiawatha, died peacefully at home, Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, from complications of leukodystrophy. Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25, at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church in Hiawatha by the Rev. Mark Ressler. Internment will be at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery, Cedar Rapids. A visitation will be held at the Cedar Memorial Chapel State Room from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24. Friends also may visit beginning at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25, at the church before the service. Survivors include her parents, Dale and Debra (Pool) Rettenmeier of Hiawatha; grandparents, Dorothy Pool of Cedar Rapids and Howard (Shirley) Rettenmeier of Dyersville; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. Amy was preceded in death by her sister, Staci Rettenmeier; her maternal grandfather, Robert Pool; and aunt, Beverly Geltz. Amy was born Sept. 26, 1991, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. She attended Novak and Hiawatha Elementary Schools as well as Taft Middle School and Jefferson High School. Amy graduated from Jefferson High School in 2013 achieving perfect attendance throughout her middle school and high school years. Amy was involved with The ARC of East Central Iowa as well as Options of Linn County. Amy had a positive attitude and fortitude that inspired all those around her. She always had a twinkle in her eye and a smile on her face. Even though she dealt with a rare disease most all her life, she never complained, got upset, showed fear or discouragement. We are so thankful to the caregivers, friends, neighbors, family and educational staff who have worked with her and made her life so fulfilled and happy. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to The ARC of East Central Iowa, 680 Second St., SE, Suite 200, Cedar Rapids, IA 52401. Please leave a message, tribute, or memory to the family on the webpage, www.cedarmemorial.com, under obituaries. Please also view the video memories of Amy on that same webpage.
Published in The Gazette on Sept. 23, 2019
