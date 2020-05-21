|
|
AMY MAY BROCK FOWLER Cedar Rapids Amy Fowler, 93, passed away Tuesday, May 19, 2020. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family will not hold a memorial at this time. A private family graveside service will be held at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. Amy was born in 1927, in a 17th century farmhouse on Mill Farm near the village of Garboldisham, Norfolk, England, to James and Annie Brock. At 17, during World War II, she met her future husband, PFC Francis (Frank) Fowler, who was stationed at Alconbury Air Force Base. They were married in St Ives, Cambridgeshire, England, in January 1944. She celebrated her 19th birthday in April 1946 with her infant daughter aboard the RMS Queen Mary sailing from Southampton, England, to New York City. From there, she took the train to Sedalia, Mo., to join her husband at the home of her mother-in-law, Paulette Fowler, herself a World War I war bride in 1919 from Nancy, France. The couple moved from Missouri to Iowa to a farm near Blairstown and later to one near Marengo, where she took employment at the Amana Refrigeration Plant in Middle Amana. They subsequently bought a farm near Swisher where they raised hogs and Angus cattle. After moving to Cedar Rapids in 1967, Amy was employed at Quaker Oats where she made many friends over the years. During this time, she received her American citizenship. She retired from Quaker Oats in 1992 after 25 years but remained actively involved with Quaker by working in the employee store for many years. Amy enjoyed traveling. In addition to travels with friends, she took an annual trip to San Francisco, New York City, Las Vegas or Singapore to visit daughter Ruby and son-in-law John. She loved seeing the sites, exploring the shops (the shoe shop in the Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas was a particular favorite) and trying new dishes at the restaurants. One of her all-time favorite restaurants was the Crown and Anchor Pub in Las Vegas which served, she said, real English-style fish and chips. She is survived by daughters, Theresa Pennington (Douglas), Martelle and Ruby Fowler-McCullough (John) Cedar Rapids; grandsons, Tyrone, James and Seth Pennington, Cedar Rapids; younger sister, Ruby Jones, England; nephew, Stephen Jones, Overland Park, Kan.; and nieces and nephews Mark, Neil, Mandy, Cathy, Jesse, Steven, Amy, Ruby and Leah, in England. Amy was preceded in death by her parents, James and Annie Brock; and younger brother, Frank Brock in England. Please leave a message or tribute to Amy's family on our web page, www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on May 21, 2020