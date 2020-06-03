AMY M. PARRISH Cedar Rapids Amy M. Parrish, 39, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, died May 31, 2020, at home. Graveside services will be held at a later date. Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Cedar Rapids, assisted the family with arrangements. Amy was born Dec. 27, 1980, the daughter of John and Sandra (Sublett) Parrish. She attended Kennedy High School and had worked at Aldi's as a cashier. Survivors include her parents, John and Sandra Parrish; sisters, Erica (Javier) Valdez and Cora (Ross) Phelps; aunt and uncle, Richard and Debra Schoene; nephew, Kamren; many cousins; and her beloved dog, best friend and fur child, Dezi Bugz. Amy was preceded in death by her maternal and paternal grandparents and beloved cousin, Jamie Anderson. Please share a memory of Amy at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Jun. 3, 2020.