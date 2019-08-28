|
ANABELLE LEA BRIDGES Cedar Rapids Anabelle Lea Bridges, 83, went to her heavenly home on Aug. 22, 2019, while surrounded by her children. Anabelle was born Oct. 16, 1935, the daughter of Charles and Verda Sturtz in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. She was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Joseph M. Bridges Sr.; her brother, Richard Sturtz; and her parents. Anabelle was a loving mother, an artist and a fighter. She will be greatly missed. Survivors include daughter, Julie Farris and husband, Riley, of Groesbeck, Texas; son, Joseph Bridges Jr. and wife, Lea, of Richardson, Texas; son, William Bridges and wife, Jackie, of Cedar Rapids; son, Charles Bridges of Groesbeck; daughter, Melanie Hicks and husband, Rodney, of Anderson, S.C.; 13 grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren. Visitation: 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30, at Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services, Cedar Rapids. Graveside services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Lisbon Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating in her memory to the or the . Please share your support and memories with Anabelle's family on her tribute wall at www.stewartbaxter.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Aug. 28, 2019