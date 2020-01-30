|
ANDREW DONTAE GASTON Cedar Rapids Andrew Dontae Gaston of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, died unexpectedly on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at the age of 18. Andrew was born Oct. 31, 2001, in Cedar Rapids. He is survived by his mother, Kima Bradford-Mali; his father, Cornelius Gaston; several brothers and sisters; special family members, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 3, at Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Cedar Rapids. A private funeral service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be directed to the family. Please share a memory of Andrew at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 30, 2020