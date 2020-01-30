Home

Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service
520 Wilson Ave SW
Cedar Rapids, IA 52404
319-364-1549
ANDREW DONTAE GASTON Cedar Rapids Andrew Dontae Gaston of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, died unexpectedly on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at the age of 18. Andrew was born Oct. 31, 2001, in Cedar Rapids. He is survived by his mother, Kima Bradford-Mali; his father, Cornelius Gaston; several brothers and sisters; special family members, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 3, at Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Cedar Rapids. A private funeral service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be directed to the family. Please share a memory of Andrew at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 30, 2020
