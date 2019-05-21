ANDREW THOMAS NEWMAN Cedar Rapids Andrew Thomas Newman, 35, died Friday, May 17, 2019, at his home in Rochester, Minn. Andrew was born in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and graduated from John Marshall High School in Rochester in 2002, where he received an award for his work as an amateur filmmaker. Andrew loved animals, music, good food, video games, scuba diving and working on his stop-motion films. Andrew's laugh, often at the oddest of things, could brighten a room. He left this world long before his time. He will be deeply missed. Andrew is survived by his mother, Lynn (Gene) Johnson; his father, John (Jackie) Newman; sister, Elizabeth (Jeff) Newman-Ehman and Sigrithur; brother, John Jr. (Katie) Newman; stepbrothers, TJ (Jerica Dietrich) Wilson, Javan, Treyton and Corbin; and stepsisters Jody Kintzel, L.J. and Kaylee. Andrew was preceded in death by grandparents, Thomas and Margaret Orman, Donald and Doris Newman, Palmer and Nadean Johnson and Elmer and Marilyn Cech. A visitation and memorial service for Andrew will be Wednesday, May 22, at Mahn Funeral Home in Rochester. Visitation at 1 p.m. and the service at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to NAMI Minnesota. Published in The Gazette on May 21, 2019