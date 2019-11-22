|
ANDREW "DREW" RUSSELL GARNER Mechaincsville Andrew "Drew" Russell Garner, 55, of Mechanicsville, Iowa, suddenly passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019. Visitation: 9 to 10:30 a.m. and memorial service 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, at Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services in Mount Vernon, Iowa. Drew was born in San Jose, Calif., on March 29, 1964, to his parents, Russell and Martha Garner. Drew and Joan (Crock) Garner were married on Oct. 21, 1995, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Mechanicsville, Iowa. They raised three children, Austin, Rebecca and James, on their family farm north of Mechanicsville. In his free time, he enjoyed GeoCaching, watching classic movies, woodworking and listening to classic rock. Drew is survived by his three children and many nieces, nephews, an amazing golden retriever, Beau, and untold generations of farm cats. He was preceded in death by his parents. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to in his memory. Share your support and memories with Drew's family on his tribute wall at www.stewartbaxter.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 22, 2019