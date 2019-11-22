Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services
715 10th Ave SW
Mt Vernon, IA 52314
319-895-8425
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services
715 10th Ave SW
Mt Vernon, IA 52314
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
10:30 AM
Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services
715 10th Ave SW
Mt Vernon, IA 52314
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Andrew Garner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Andrew Russell "Drew" Garner

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Andrew Russell "Drew" Garner Obituary
ANDREW "DREW" RUSSELL GARNER Mechaincsville Andrew "Drew" Russell Garner, 55, of Mechanicsville, Iowa, suddenly passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019. Visitation: 9 to 10:30 a.m. and memorial service 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, at Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services in Mount Vernon, Iowa. Drew was born in San Jose, Calif., on March 29, 1964, to his parents, Russell and Martha Garner. Drew and Joan (Crock) Garner were married on Oct. 21, 1995, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Mechanicsville, Iowa. They raised three children, Austin, Rebecca and James, on their family farm north of Mechanicsville. In his free time, he enjoyed GeoCaching, watching classic movies, woodworking and listening to classic rock. Drew is survived by his three children and many nieces, nephews, an amazing golden retriever, Beau, and untold generations of farm cats. He was preceded in death by his parents. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to in his memory. Share your support and memories with Drew's family on his tribute wall at www.stewartbaxter.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Andrew's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -