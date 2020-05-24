Home

Andrew Wayne Sellers

ANDREW WAYNE SELLERS Lake Wales, Fla. Andrew Wayne Sellers of Lake Wales, Fla., formerly of Vinton, Iowa, was born Dec. 16, 1965, and died April 9, 2020, from a sudden illness. He is survived by son, A.J. of Jesup, Iowa, son, Thomas of Plymouth, Minn., son, Evan of Janesville, Iowa, son, Steven, and daughter, Aleah, of Henderson, Minn.; aunts, Wendy Pennington of Vinton, Iowa, and Shelby Roth of Marion, Iowa; uncle, Tracy Sellers of Vinton, Iowa; sister, Dawn Lefever of Travelers Rest, S.C.; stepbrother, Steven Kersey of Culver, Ind.; stepsister, Amy Jo Cole of Mishawaka, Ind.; and special friend, Chelle Winczewski of Roseville, Minn. He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Leland Sellers; grandmother, Wanda Sellers; mother, Lorna Kersey; aunt, Lejuana Jayne Sellers; and stepbrother, Brian Kersey. A Celebration of Life may be announced when it is safe to gather.
Published in The Gazette on May 24, 2020
