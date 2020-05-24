|
ANDREW WAYNE SELLERS Lake Wales, Fla. Andrew Wayne Sellers of Lake Wales, Fla., formerly of Vinton, Iowa, was born Dec. 16, 1965, and died April 9, 2020, from a sudden illness. He is survived by son, A.J. of Jesup, Iowa, son, Thomas of Plymouth, Minn., son, Evan of Janesville, Iowa, son, Steven, and daughter, Aleah, of Henderson, Minn.; aunts, Wendy Pennington of Vinton, Iowa, and Shelby Roth of Marion, Iowa; uncle, Tracy Sellers of Vinton, Iowa; sister, Dawn Lefever of Travelers Rest, S.C.; stepbrother, Steven Kersey of Culver, Ind.; stepsister, Amy Jo Cole of Mishawaka, Ind.; and special friend, Chelle Winczewski of Roseville, Minn. He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Leland Sellers; grandmother, Wanda Sellers; mother, Lorna Kersey; aunt, Lejuana Jayne Sellers; and stepbrother, Brian Kersey. A Celebration of Life may be announced when it is safe to gather.
Published in The Gazette on May 24, 2020