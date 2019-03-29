ANGELA DAWN BUSER Iowa City Angela Dawn Buser, 48, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, March 24, 2019. She was born on Oct. 5, 1970, in Iowa City, Iowa. She grew up in Nichols, Iowa, and graduated from West Liberty High School, Class of 1989. She was the youngest daughter of Robert and Bonnie Rae Buser of Nichols, Iowa. She spent most of her life living and working in Southeast Iowa to be close to family and friends. Being the baby of the family and growing up on the farm, she had the constant attention of her eight siblings who all watched over her. She loved growing up on the farm and always could be found tagging along behind one of her older siblings or on her mom's lap reading or being read to. Angie met her fiance, Bob Davis, and they were currently living in upstate New York at the time of her passing. Angie will be deeply missed by her fiance, Bob Davis; father, Robert; siblings, Robin (Dan) Miles, Mike Buser, Susan (Wayne) Morgan, Brian Buser, Mary Jo Blessing, David Buser and Dan (Marnie) Buser. She also will be missed by her many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her mother, Bonnie Rae; her brother, Steve; nephew; Jason Colon; and grandparents, Jack and Marge Buser and Glenn and Josephine Smith. A gathering for family and friends to remember Angela will be held from 3:30 to 5 p.m. on Monday, April 1, at Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service in Iowa City. To share a thought, memory or condolence with her family, please visit the funeral home website at www.gayandciha.com. Published in The Gazette on Mar. 29, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary