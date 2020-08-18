1/1
Angela Pope
1972 - 2020
ANGELA POPE Cedar Rapids Angela Pope, 47, of Cedar Rapids, died Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, at the Dennis & Donna Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy in Hiawatha. A visitation will held from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, at Brosh Chapel and The Avacentre in Cedar Rapids, located at 2121 Bowling St. SW. A Celebration of Life will begin at 5 p.m. in Brosh's parking lot. All are encouraged to bring a lawn chair for the Celebration of Life. Masks are also encouraged while maintaining social distancing. Angela was born Dec. 7, 1972, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, the daughter of Robert and Jan (Schoelerman) Wichman. She graduated from Jefferson High School in Cedar Rapids, Class of 1991. She worked at Destinations Unlimited for many years. Angela was united in marriage to Scott Pope on May 8, 2019. She enjoyed traveling, playing cards, driving the golf cart and spending time with her many friends and family. Angela is survived by her husband, Scott; children, Cole and Kelsey Aldrich; stepchildren, John and Emily Pope; her mother, Jan Wichman; her sister, Stacy (Benji) Michalec; her nephew, Xander Michalec; her niece, Charlize Michalec; and her aunt, Doris (Larry) Emehiser. She was preceded in death by her father and her grandparents. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.broshchapel.com.

Published in The Gazette on Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Visitation
02:00 - 05:00 PM
Brosh Chapel
AUG
22
Celebration of Life
05:00 PM
Brosh's parking lot
Funeral services provided by
Brosh Chapel
2121 Bowling St SW
Cedar Rapids, IA 52404
(319)362-8837
August 18, 2020
I have been friends with Angie since we were all kids. We had such fun times! She was one of the best people I know. Heart of gold and the world was a better place with her in it. Going to miss her so much! My thoughts and prayers to the family. You are all like a second family to me and my sister. Thinking of all of you!❤
Lori Bland
Friend
