ANGELA POPE Cedar Rapids Angela Pope, 47, of Cedar Rapids, died Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, at the Dennis & Donna Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy in Hiawatha. A visitation will held from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, at Brosh Chapel and The Avacentre in Cedar Rapids, located at 2121 Bowling St. SW. A Celebration of Life will begin at 5 p.m. in Brosh's parking lot. All are encouraged to bring a lawn chair for the Celebration of Life. Masks are also encouraged while maintaining social distancing. Angela was born Dec. 7, 1972, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, the daughter of Robert and Jan (Schoelerman) Wichman. She graduated from Jefferson High School in Cedar Rapids, Class of 1991. She worked at Destinations Unlimited for many years. Angela was united in marriage to Scott Pope on May 8, 2019. She enjoyed traveling, playing cards, driving the golf cart and spending time with her many friends and family. Angela is survived by her husband, Scott; children, Cole and Kelsey Aldrich; stepchildren, John and Emily Pope; her mother, Jan Wichman; her sister, Stacy (Benji) Michalec; her nephew, Xander Michalec; her niece, Charlize Michalec; and her aunt, Doris (Larry) Emehiser. She was preceded in death by her father and her grandparents. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.broshchapel.com
.