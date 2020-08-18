ANGELA AGNES SWALLOM Alburnett Angela Agnes Swallom, 74, died Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, at Mercy Medical Center in Cedar Rapids. A Celebration of Life gathering will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 20, at Brosh Chapel and The Avacentre in Cedar Rapids, located at 2121 Bowling St. SW. A Scottish tea service will be provided by the family during this time. Private family services will be held in Scotland at a later date. Angela was born Dec. 23, 1945, in Glasgow, Scotland, the daughter of Thomas and Elizabeth (Crawford) Parker. She attended Muiredge Primary, Uddingston Grammar School and business college in Glasgow. Angela met her future husband, Keith Swallom, while he was stationed in Dunoon, Scotland, in the Navy. They were married Dec. 27, 1968, in Marion, Iowa. She worked in accounting for Lindy Sheet Metal, Kwik Way Manufacturing and GreatAmerica Leasing. Angela was an original founder of H.A.G.G.I.S. (Hawkeye Area Grand Gaelic Isles Society). She enjoyed spending time with her many friends and family, especially her grandchildren. Angela's survivors include her husband, Keith; children, Sandra (Jon) Sweet of Ely, Andrew Swallom of Cedar Rapids and Sarah (David) McGargill of Alburnett; 11 grandchildren, Natosha Swallom, Nathan Sweet, Lindsay Sweet, Mackenzie (James) Betz, Gavin Swallom, Keira Swallom, Aidan Swallom, Alexandra Rickles, Rory McGargill, Liam McGargill and Quin McGargill; her sisters, Marion Harris of Toronto, Canada, and Elizabeth MacGregor of Uddingston, Scotland; as well as her nephew, David MacGregor; and her niece, Elizabeth "Jane" McShane. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother-in-law, Robin MacGregor. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.broshchapel.com
.