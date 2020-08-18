1/1
Angela Swallom
1945 - 2020
ANGELA AGNES SWALLOM Alburnett Angela Agnes Swallom, 74, died Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, at Mercy Medical Center in Cedar Rapids. A Celebration of Life gathering will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 20, at Brosh Chapel and The Avacentre in Cedar Rapids, located at 2121 Bowling St. SW. A Scottish tea service will be provided by the family during this time. Private family services will be held in Scotland at a later date. Angela was born Dec. 23, 1945, in Glasgow, Scotland, the daughter of Thomas and Elizabeth (Crawford) Parker. She attended Muiredge Primary, Uddingston Grammar School and business college in Glasgow. Angela met her future husband, Keith Swallom, while he was stationed in Dunoon, Scotland, in the Navy. They were married Dec. 27, 1968, in Marion, Iowa. She worked in accounting for Lindy Sheet Metal, Kwik Way Manufacturing and GreatAmerica Leasing. Angela was an original founder of H.A.G.G.I.S. (Hawkeye Area Grand Gaelic Isles Society). She enjoyed spending time with her many friends and family, especially her grandchildren. Angela's survivors include her husband, Keith; children, Sandra (Jon) Sweet of Ely, Andrew Swallom of Cedar Rapids and Sarah (David) McGargill of Alburnett; 11 grandchildren, Natosha Swallom, Nathan Sweet, Lindsay Sweet, Mackenzie (James) Betz, Gavin Swallom, Keira Swallom, Aidan Swallom, Alexandra Rickles, Rory McGargill, Liam McGargill and Quin McGargill; her sisters, Marion Harris of Toronto, Canada, and Elizabeth MacGregor of Uddingston, Scotland; as well as her nephew, David MacGregor; and her niece, Elizabeth "Jane" McShane. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother-in-law, Robin MacGregor. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.broshchapel.com.

Published in The Gazette on Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
20
Celebration of Life
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Brosh Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Brosh Chapel
2121 Bowling St SW
Cedar Rapids, IA 52404
(319)362-8837
Memories & Condolences
August 18, 2020
August 18, 2020
August 18, 2020
We are so sorry for your loss. We thought so highly of Angela. She was such a wonderful person.
Ronald and Patricia Long
Friend
August 18, 2020
Sandra and Andrew so sorry to hear of the passing of your mother Angela. I don’t know if you’ll remember Dan and I from BMX racing. Oh my that’s been a long time ago. I definitely remember what a wonderful family you guys were. Hugs to all of your family members and to your father during this trying time of loss.
Linda Clark
Friend
