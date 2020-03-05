Home

POWERED BY

Services
Phillips Funeral Homes
212 E 6th Street
Vinton, IA 52349
319-472-2223
Calling hours
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Phillips Funeral Homes
212 E 6th Street
Vinton, IA 52349
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
10:30 AM
Zion Lutheran Church
Shellsburg, IA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Angeline Andrews
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Angeline "Angie" Andrews


1931 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Angeline "Angie" Andrews Obituary
ANGELINE "ANGIE" ANDREWS Palo Angeline "Angie" Andrews, 88, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 2, 2020, at Mercy Medical Center in Cedar Rapids. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 7, at Zion Lutheran Church in Shellsburg with the Rev. Mark Leckband officiating. Interment will be held at Pleasant Ridge Cemetery in rural Palo. Friends may call from 4 to until 7 p.m. Friday at the Phillips Funeral Home Chapel, 212 E. 6th St., Vinton. Angeline was born on Nov. 28, 1931, in West Union, the daughter of Aubrey C. and Mabel (Christianson) Guyer. She graduated from West Union High School with the Class of 1949. On Sept. 12, 1954, she was united in marriage to Carl E. Andrews in Clermont. Angie and Carl operated a dairy farm for most of their married life. She was a true farm wife and was a caregiver to all. She enjoyed cooking, gardening and caring for the cattle. She was a longtime member of Zion Lutheran Church in Shellsburg. She is survived by her three sons, Randall Andrews of Palo, Kenton Andrews of Vinton and Olin (Wendy) Andrews of Palo; grandchildren, Lisa (Kyle) Godfrey, Tina (Jason) Wehrman, Erin (Brice) Hill, Stephanie (Brian) Kubik, Anson (Diane) Andrews, Amy Andrews, Travis (Coco) Shipp, Tabitha (Brett) Coady and Wesley Andrews; 11 great-grandchildren; her siblings, Rodney (Doris) Guyer of Clermont, Iowa, Kay Behnken of Monona, Iowa, John (Ellen) Guyer of Clermont, Iowa, Wanita (Harry) Pape of West Union, Iowa, Rebecca (Bob) Keehner of Luana, Iowa, Rachel (Gary) Woodson of Elgin, Iowa, and Cynthia (Dale) Bilden of Clermont, Iowa; in-laws, Violet Guyer of Clermont, Iowa, Leslie Kleppe of West Union, Iowa, Vivian Guyer of Postville, Iowa, and Steven Drewes of West Union, Iowa. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Carl, in 1998; sisters, Patricia Hofland, Beatrice Benjegerdes, Arabella Kleppe and Olivia Drewes; brothers, Douglas Guyer, Ethan Guyer and Gary Guyer; and her in-laws, Sig Hofland, Alan Behnken and Paul Benjegerdes. Online condolences www.phillipsfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Angeline's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -