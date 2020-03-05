|
ANGELINE "ANGIE" ANDREWS Palo Angeline "Angie" Andrews, 88, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 2, 2020, at Mercy Medical Center in Cedar Rapids. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 7, at Zion Lutheran Church in Shellsburg with the Rev. Mark Leckband officiating. Interment will be held at Pleasant Ridge Cemetery in rural Palo. Friends may call from 4 to until 7 p.m. Friday at the Phillips Funeral Home Chapel, 212 E. 6th St., Vinton. Angeline was born on Nov. 28, 1931, in West Union, the daughter of Aubrey C. and Mabel (Christianson) Guyer. She graduated from West Union High School with the Class of 1949. On Sept. 12, 1954, she was united in marriage to Carl E. Andrews in Clermont. Angie and Carl operated a dairy farm for most of their married life. She was a true farm wife and was a caregiver to all. She enjoyed cooking, gardening and caring for the cattle. She was a longtime member of Zion Lutheran Church in Shellsburg. She is survived by her three sons, Randall Andrews of Palo, Kenton Andrews of Vinton and Olin (Wendy) Andrews of Palo; grandchildren, Lisa (Kyle) Godfrey, Tina (Jason) Wehrman, Erin (Brice) Hill, Stephanie (Brian) Kubik, Anson (Diane) Andrews, Amy Andrews, Travis (Coco) Shipp, Tabitha (Brett) Coady and Wesley Andrews; 11 great-grandchildren; her siblings, Rodney (Doris) Guyer of Clermont, Iowa, Kay Behnken of Monona, Iowa, John (Ellen) Guyer of Clermont, Iowa, Wanita (Harry) Pape of West Union, Iowa, Rebecca (Bob) Keehner of Luana, Iowa, Rachel (Gary) Woodson of Elgin, Iowa, and Cynthia (Dale) Bilden of Clermont, Iowa; in-laws, Violet Guyer of Clermont, Iowa, Leslie Kleppe of West Union, Iowa, Vivian Guyer of Postville, Iowa, and Steven Drewes of West Union, Iowa. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Carl, in 1998; sisters, Patricia Hofland, Beatrice Benjegerdes, Arabella Kleppe and Olivia Drewes; brothers, Douglas Guyer, Ethan Guyer and Gary Guyer; and her in-laws, Sig Hofland, Alan Behnken and Paul Benjegerdes.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 5, 2020