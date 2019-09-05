|
|
ANGELINE CELESTE STEFFEN Vinton Angeline Celeste Steffen, 73, of Vinton, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, at her residence. A visitation will be on Sunday, Sept. 8, at Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home from 2 to 5 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Monday, Sept. 9, at St. Mary Catholic Church, with burial to follow at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. Angeline Celeste Fisk was born on July 18, 1946, the daughter of Sylvester and Margaret (Foffel) Fisk. She was united in marriage to Larry Albert Steffen on Oct. 17, 1964, in Lamont, Iowa. Angeline enjoyed sewing, gardening, crosswords, baking, her cat, Oscar, going to grandchildren's events and, most of all, she loved spending time with family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and sister, Elvira Milsap. Left to cherish Angeline's memories are her children, Lisa (Matt) Matteson of Webster City, Eric (Sherry) Steffen of Cedar Rapids and Kirk (Kelly) Steffen of Vinton; six grandchildren, Nick (Nay) Skrdla and Maria, Sean, Michael, Kathleen and Rebecca Steffen; and great-grandchildren, Nina and John Skrdla. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to your local humane society in Angeline's name. Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Sept. 5, 2019