ANGELO JOHN CARTER Cedar Rapids Angelo John Carter, 90, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, went to be with his Lord on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020. There will be no public service per the family's request. Angelo "Angie" was on born Oct. 21, 1929, the first-born son of John and Virginia "Nancy" (Smith) Carter. The stock market crashed three days later, and family and friends always wondered about that timing! His father John's given name was Ioannis Gonriotakis, and he emigrated from Kombotades, Greece, before World War I. Angelo attended McKinley High School in Cedar Rapids and joined the U.S. Army in 1947 at 17 years of age. He served in Korea in an armored tank company, where one of his roles was to train other tank operators. He married the love of his life, LaVonne (Waterbury), on May 29, 1954, and they recently celebrated their 66th year of marriage. Angelo worked at many jobs growing up, including Colonial Bakery, the Rock Island Railroad and Wilson packinghouse. He drove city buses, charter buses and taxis for several years before becoming a letter carrier for the U.S. Postal Service. He retired from the post office in 1985 after 30 years of devoted service. Angie loved the lord and served him caring and loving others; his faith was critically important to him. He enjoyed all things outdoors, especially trout fishing in northern Iowa, where he and his brothers found streams in the days when many of these places were wild and very hard to find. Angie taught his family to love these adventures and they camped throughout Iowa and Missouri. He especially enjoyed several fishing trips to Canada and vacations in Hawaii, the Caribbean and throughout the country. Although his hiking and fishing were tragically cut short by a severe stroke in 1996, he still loved trips to parks, travel and visiting sites when the fall colors changed. Thanks to the devoted care provided by LaVonne, he was able to enjoy his family and these activities for an extra 24 years. Left to cherish his memory and attempt to live by his example are his wife, LaVonne, and sons, Barry (Sue), Mark (Terri), Timothy (Dawn) and Anthony (Ann). Angie's grandchildren are Jacqueline, Joshua, Rebecca, Samantha, Lindsey, Spencer and Gabrielle; and he has seven great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings John, Mary (Walderach), John, Donald and Patricia (Baker); and infant son, Steven. Angie is fondly remembered by his family and caregivers for his lively and joyous spirit. He had tremendous respect for his caregivers and enjoyed a spirited banter with them at every encounter. The family would like to offer profound gratitude for all of Angie's caregivers who have provided exceptional, tender care for more than two decades, including Dr. Steven Young, his family physician; Dr. Dove, James, Julie, Lexie and Laura at the UnityPoint-St. Luke's Rehabilitation center and the countless other doctors, nurses and rehabilitation specialists who attended to his care. Memorials may be directed to UnityPoint Hospice,Unity Point Rehab and Milestones Adult Daycare, Cedar Rapids. Online condolences can be left at www.cedarmemorial.com