ANGIE ANN CONVEY Cedar Rapids Angie Ann Convey, 80, of Cedar Rapids, passed away Sunday, May 31, 2020, at her home. Services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, June 5, at Cedar Memorial Chapel of Memories. Burial: Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. Angie was born June 19, 1939, the daughter of Calletano and Juanita Beltran in Cedar Rapids. She was the youngest of nine children in her family. Angie met George W. Convey Jr. They were married in 1956 at the Little Brown Church. She retired from Square D in 2002 after 34 years. She loved meeting her friends for coffee before work. Angie had an avid love of dogs, hummingbirds and flowers. Angie and George made many road trips to California and Colorado to visit family, which she very much enjoyed. She will be greatly missed by all. Survivors include her husband, George W. Convey Jr.; son-in-law, Hossain Mahdavi of Loveland, Colo.; and granddaughter, Jennifer (Matthew) Clements of Parker, Colo.; along with a sister, Bea Thibeault of Fountain Valley, Calif.; brothers-in-law, James R. Convey of Cedar Rapids and Larry R. (Pat) Convey of Cedar Rapids; and sister-in-law, Shirley A. Turnbull of Cedar Rapids. She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Victoria L. Mahdavi; five sisters; and two brothers. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to the family in Angie's memory. Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.

Published in The Gazette on Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
5
Service
11:00 AM
Cedar Memorial
Funeral services provided by
Cedar Memorial
4200 First Avenue NE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
319-393-8000
