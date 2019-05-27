|
ANITA M. JOHNSON Hiawatha Anita M. Johnson, 71, of Hiawatha, died Saturday, May 25, 2019. A Celebration of Life will be held at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 29, at Westminster Presbyterian Church in Cedar Rapids. Following the worship service, a time of fellowship with her family and friends will be held in the church's reception area. Inurnment in South Marion Cemetery, southeast of Stratford, will take place at a later date. Murdoch Funeral Home, Linwood, is caring for Anita and her family. Please share a memory of Anita at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on May 27, 2019