ANITA MARIE STIMSON Cedar Rapids Anita Marie Stimson, 82, of Marion, passed away peacefully on Monday, June 29, 2020, at Terrace Glen Village in Marion. Funeral Service will be 11 a.m. Thursday, July 2, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Marion with burial at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery in Cedar Rapids. A public visitation will be an hour-and-a-half before the service. She was born Sept. 26, 1937, in Vinton, Iowa, the daughter of Roy and Orpha (Zeman) Kerkman. She married Ralph Lyle Stimson on Sept. 29, 1957, in Van Horn, Iowa. Anita was confirmed at St. Andrews Lutheran Church and graduated high school in Van Horn, with the Class of 1955. She was employed with General Nutrition Center, which was a job she loved. In her spare time, she enjoyed being in her flower garden, spending time with her church community, and her biggest joy was her grandchildren. Survived by her husband, Ralph, of nearly 63 years; a daughter, Karie (Tyrone) Meyer of Marion; grandson, Daniel (Amanda) Meyer, and their children, Madison, Gracie and Hayden; grandson, Michael (Kristin) Meyer, and their child, Baylee; a brother, Galen (Linda) Kerkman of Van Horn, and two sisters, Marlys Gaines of Peterborough, Canada, and Janet Bigelow of Center, Colo. Preceded in death by her parents and a son, Kent Stimson. Memorials may be directed to the family. Condolences may be left at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Jul. 1, 2020.