1/1
Anita Schons
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Anita's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ANITA MAE PESEK SCHONS Springville Anita Mae Pesek Schons, 91, of Marion, Iowa, formerly of Springville, Iowa, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, because of complications of Parkinson's. The family will greet friends from 1 to 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13, at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Marion. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. at the funeral home conducted by Pastor Mike Morgan. Burial will take place at Springville Cemetery, Springville. All guests are respectfully requested to wear a face mask and practice social distancing. Anita was born June 12, 1929, in Springville, Iowa, the daughter of Carl and Ava (Harris) Calvert. She graduated from Springville High School in 1947. In 1948, she married George E. Finn. He passed away in 1973. Anita married Dennis F. Pesek, and he passed away in 1997. On Sept. 25, 1999, she was united in marriage to Delwin Schons. Anita was a sales associate at Sieferts for 10 years. She loved the Lord and was a 60-year member of Marion Methodist Church. Anita was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary and two traveling vocal groups. Anita was musically gifted and loved to sing and play the piano by ear. She also enjoyed ballroom dancing with Del and Bible studies at church. Family was most important to her. Before her illness, Anita would walk five miles daily no matter the weather. She is survived and lovingly remembered by her husband, Delwin Schons of Cedar Rapids; daughter, Connie (Michael) Jirouch of Marion; granddaughters, Trisha (Randy) Bos, Staci Jirouch and Taryn (Tim) Burger, all of Marion; three great-grandchildren, Ryan, Reed and Hudson; and sister, Vera (Don) Underwood of Marion. Anita was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, George Finn and Dennis Pesek; daughter, Crissa Hyduk; grandson, Jason Hyduk; and son-in-law, Kevin Hyduk. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Anita's memory may be directed to Marion Methodist Church, 5050 REC Dr., Marion, IA 52302 or the Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE First St., Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131. Please share a memory of Anita at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Murdoch Funeral Home
3855 Katz Dr
Marion, IA 52302
319-377-1553
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Murdoch Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved