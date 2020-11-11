ANITA MAE PESEK SCHONS Springville Anita Mae Pesek Schons, 91, of Marion, Iowa, formerly of Springville, Iowa, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, because of complications of Parkinson's. The family will greet friends from 1 to 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13, at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Marion. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. at the funeral home conducted by Pastor Mike Morgan. Burial will take place at Springville Cemetery, Springville. All guests are respectfully requested to wear a face mask and practice social distancing. Anita was born June 12, 1929, in Springville, Iowa, the daughter of Carl and Ava (Harris) Calvert. She graduated from Springville High School in 1947. In 1948, she married George E. Finn. He passed away in 1973. Anita married Dennis F. Pesek, and he passed away in 1997. On Sept. 25, 1999, she was united in marriage to Delwin Schons. Anita was a sales associate at Sieferts for 10 years. She loved the Lord and was a 60-year member of Marion Methodist Church. Anita was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary and two traveling vocal groups. Anita was musically gifted and loved to sing and play the piano by ear. She also enjoyed ballroom dancing with Del and Bible studies at church. Family was most important to her. Before her illness, Anita would walk five miles daily no matter the weather. She is survived and lovingly remembered by her husband, Delwin Schons of Cedar Rapids; daughter, Connie (Michael) Jirouch of Marion; granddaughters, Trisha (Randy) Bos, Staci Jirouch and Taryn (Tim) Burger, all of Marion; three great-grandchildren, Ryan, Reed and Hudson; and sister, Vera (Don) Underwood of Marion. Anita was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, George Finn and Dennis Pesek; daughter, Crissa Hyduk; grandson, Jason Hyduk; and son-in-law, Kevin Hyduk. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Anita's memory may be directed to Marion Methodist Church, 5050 REC Dr., Marion, IA 52302 or the Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE First St., Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131. Please share a memory of Anita at www.murdochfuneralhome.com
