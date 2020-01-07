|
ANITA MAE WEBB Cedar Rapids Anita Mae Webb, 88, was called home by God while peacefully sleeping on Jan. 5, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, at River of Life in Cedar Rapids with visitation from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Anita was born in Oklahoma to Lucy and Albert Henley. She married Elder Harmon Webb. They raised nine children. She was a beloved wife, mother, daughter, aunt, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother. In her faith community, she was known as Mother Webb. She was loved and cherished by many in the community. She was preceded in death by her parents, Lucy and Albert Henley; stepmother, Mary Ellen Henley; and children, Vikky Webb, Michael Webb and Tammy Foster. She is survived by her husband, Elder Harmon Webb; daughters, Shavon and Kassandra; her sons, Ken, Danny, Dave and Darwin; her siblings, DeWayne "Bo" (Maureen) and Jackie Henley; grandchildren, Lamont, Danna, Richard, Edward, Melissa, Felicia, Keisha, Aaron, Taisha, Elaya, Jordan, Serena, Timothy and Mariah; and a host of extended family members.
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 7, 2020