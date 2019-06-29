ANN (MCNAMARA) BAGFORD Iowa City Ann (McNamara) Bagford, 94, of Iowa City, died Friday, June 28, at Oaknoll Retirement Residence with family beside her. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday at Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service in Iowa City. Funeral services will begin 11 a.m. Tuesday at First United Methodist Church in downtown Iowa City with the Rev. Dr. Barrie Tritle officiating. Burial will follow in Oakland Cemetery in Iowa City. Memorial contribution information will be posted on the Lensing funeral home website, www.lensingfuneral.com. Ann earned her undergraduate and master's degrees from the University of Illinois in Bloomington. While working as a graduate assistant and pursuing her Ph.D. from Indiana, she met her future husband, Jack Bagford. She is survived by her children: Jeff Bagford, his wife Michelle and children Lisa and Travis of Martinez, Calif.; daughter, Becky Page, her husband Tracy and children Katie, Amy and Molly and great-grandson Casen of Lubbock, Texas; daughter, Jane McCrill and her husband Mark and son Thomas of North Andover, Mass.; and daughter, Pamela Page and her husband, Roger and children Sarah Dougherty, Megan Dougherty, Garrett, Erin, Natalie and Arianna Page and great-grandson Lincoln of Overland Park, Kan. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Jack; and two sisters, Jean L. Wells and Marjorie Maxeiner. Published in The Gazette on June 29, 2019