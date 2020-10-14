ANN BARTOSH Shelbyville, Ky. Ann Bartosh, 74, wife of Jim Bartosh, passed away Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020. She was born in Wilmington, Del., on July 27, 1946, to the late Martin and Alice Hurley Londergan. She worked for the Department of Education as the math consultant. Previously, she taught mathematics at Regis High School in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. In addition to her husband of 53 years, she is survived by her daughters, Katherine "Kate" Ann Bartosh, Denver, and Michelle (Robert) Briscoe, Rio Rancho, N.M.; and her grandchild, Kade Briscoe. No services are planned at this time. Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road, Frankfort, Ky., is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.clarklegacycenter.com
.