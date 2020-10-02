1/1
Ann (Catalano) Digiantonio
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ann's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ANN (CATALANO) DIGIANTONIO Hiawatha Ann (Catalano) Digiantonio, 101, of Hiawatha, Iowa, formerly Davis, Calif., passed away peacefully Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, at her residence. Graveside services are set for 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, at Calvary Cemetery in Massillon, Ohio. Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home of Cedar Rapids is in charge of the local arrangements. She was born Nov. 9, 1918, to Ben and Carmella (Diano) Catalano in Canton, Ohio. The youngest of three children, she attended McKinley High School and graduated in 1936. From humble beginnings as a clerk, Ann was proud of her advancement to a position in the accounting office of a local department store. Ann married her next-door neighbor, Joe Digiantonio, in April 1946. He remained her loving husband for 68 years. Because he was a career airman of the USAF, the couple lived at 11 air bases across the U.S. over 30 years. Notably, while stationed at Ellsworth AFB, Ann re-entered the workforce as a grade-school cafeteria manager and quickly became a favorite of students because of her small stature of 4-foot-11. The couple settled in Davis, Calif., for 25 years. In 2003, they moved to Cedar Rapids, Iowa, to be close to their granddaughters. She loved cooking, especially for large gatherings of family or friends. Ann took particular joy in teaching her granddaughters the art of cookie baking and Italian entrees. Her latest joy was visits from her great-granddaughter, Cece. An incredible mother, grandmother, wife, aunt and friend, she will be missed dearly by all those who knew her. Ann is survived by her son, Richard; granddaughters, Naomi (Jeff Pilz) Digiantonio of Columbus, Ohio, and Gina (Josh Tatz) Digiantonio of Iowa City, Iowa; and great-granddaughter, Cecilia Tatz. She was preceded in death by her loving husband; parents; brother, Arco; and sister, Lucile DeStefano. A special thanks to the staff at the Hiawatha Care Center. The family appreciates your kindness toward Ann. In lieu of flowers, memorials to a charity of the donor's choice are appreciated.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cedar Memorial
4200 First Avenue NE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
319-393-8000
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Cedar Memorial

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved