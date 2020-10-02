ANN (CATALANO) DIGIANTONIO Hiawatha Ann (Catalano) Digiantonio, 101, of Hiawatha, Iowa, formerly Davis, Calif., passed away peacefully Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, at her residence. Graveside services are set for 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, at Calvary Cemetery in Massillon, Ohio. Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home of Cedar Rapids is in charge of the local arrangements. She was born Nov. 9, 1918, to Ben and Carmella (Diano) Catalano in Canton, Ohio. The youngest of three children, she attended McKinley High School and graduated in 1936. From humble beginnings as a clerk, Ann was proud of her advancement to a position in the accounting office of a local department store. Ann married her next-door neighbor, Joe Digiantonio, in April 1946. He remained her loving husband for 68 years. Because he was a career airman of the USAF, the couple lived at 11 air bases across the U.S. over 30 years. Notably, while stationed at Ellsworth AFB, Ann re-entered the workforce as a grade-school cafeteria manager and quickly became a favorite of students because of her small stature of 4-foot-11. The couple settled in Davis, Calif., for 25 years. In 2003, they moved to Cedar Rapids, Iowa, to be close to their granddaughters. She loved cooking, especially for large gatherings of family or friends. Ann took particular joy in teaching her granddaughters the art of cookie baking and Italian entrees. Her latest joy was visits from her great-granddaughter, Cece. An incredible mother, grandmother, wife, aunt and friend, she will be missed dearly by all those who knew her. Ann is survived by her son, Richard; granddaughters, Naomi (Jeff Pilz) Digiantonio of Columbus, Ohio, and Gina (Josh Tatz) Digiantonio of Iowa City, Iowa; and great-granddaughter, Cecilia Tatz. She was preceded in death by her loving husband; parents; brother, Arco; and sister, Lucile DeStefano. A special thanks to the staff at the Hiawatha Care Center. The family appreciates your kindness toward Ann. In lieu of flowers, memorials to a charity of the donor's choice
are appreciated.