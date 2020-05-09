|
|
ANN E. HINKHOUSE Tipton Ann E. Hinkhouse, 74, passed away Tuesday May 5, 2020, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City. Graveside services will be held 11 a.m. Monday, May 11, at the Sharon Cemetery in rural Wilton. Visitation will be held from 9 to 10 a.m. Monday at the Henderson-Barker Funeral Home in West Liberty. Memorials may be made to Cedar County Friends of the Animals and Iowa City Hospice. Ann Elaine Hinkhouse was born Sept. 25, 1945, in Iowa City, Iowa, the daughter of Nevin and Belle (Walton) Hinkhouse. She was a graduated from Lutheran Hospital Nursing School, received her B.A. from Cornell College and M.B.A. from St. Ambrose University. She was active in nursing all her life, working at Genesis Hospital in Davenport, University of Iowa, Crestview Care Center in West Branch, Cedar Manor Nursing Home in Tipton, Simpson Memorial Home in West Liberty and, most recently, at the Wilton Care Center. She enjoyed the family farm where she spent most of her life up until the sale in 2017, moving to Tipton. Ann worked as parish nurse for Zion Lutheran Church in Wilton for many years. She enjoyed raising sheep, gardening and embroidery work. She was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Chapel in Iowa City, Tipton Rotary Club and Cedar County Historical Society Board. Ann is survived by many cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Steve, in 2017.
Published in The Gazette on May 9, 2020