ANN FRANCES NEGRO Cedar Rapids Ann Frances Negro, 93, of Cedar Rapids, passed away Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, at her daughter's home, surrounded by her loving family. Private services will be held at St. Matthew Catholic Church. Burial: Mount Calvary Cemetery. All in attendance must wear a mask and comply with social distancing guidelines. Ann is survived by her children, John (Donna) Negro of Marion, Mary Kay (Chuck) Friedman of Cedar Rapids, Maureen (Jim) Stolba of Cedar Rapids, Tim Negro of Iowa City, Molly (Tim) Trosky of Cedar Rapids, Bill Negro of New Berlin, Ill., Meg (Steve) Griffith of Solon, Maria (Erik) Bertram of Tomball, Texas, and Marci (Scott) Williams of Spring, Texas; her 33 grandchildren and 37 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband of 45 years, Tom; son, Bob; grandson, Joe; great-granddaughter, Grace; and her sister, Helen Cullen. Ann was born on July 1, 1927, in Eldora, daughter of Emmett and Mary Doyle Keough, and attended St. Matthew grade school and graduated from Mt. Mercy Academy. She married Thomas Negro at St. Matthew Catholic Church on June 5, 1948. Ann was a dedicated mother and loving housewife, and as a lifelong member of St. Matthew Catholic Church, she spent many years in charge of the school cafeteria. She was known for her baking skills and found great joy feeding her grandchildren. Ann's friends and family looked forward to her houska, chocolate chip cookies and biscotti. She also found great happiness playing bridge and working cross word puzzles daily. Ann epitomized the word mother. Raising 10 children with a loving and caring hand, she was a selfless and giving person throughout her life. Her family was the center of her universe, being truly devoted to her husband Tom and to her children; making each to feel as though they were her favorites! Her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren are her legacy. Ann made the world a better place and will be missed by all who knew and loved her. Memorials may be directed to the family or a charity of their choice
