ANN LINGO Hiawatha Ann Lingo, 94, of Hiawatha, passed away Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, from Alzheimer's disease at St. Luke's inpatient hospice unit. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, at Cedar Memorial Chapel of Memories with the Rev. Diane Townsley of Asbury Methodist Church presiding. Visitation will be one hour before the service. Survivors include her husband of 72 years, Charles Lingo Sr.; her two sons, Charles "Chip" Lingo Jr. (Judy) and Clive Lingo (Susan) of Loveland, Colo.; her five grandchildren, Dane and Lindsay Lingo, Troy (Lisa) Vanourny, Todd (Lorette) Vanourny and Scott (Diane) Nuss; four great-grandchildren, Jacob, Ryann, Jenny and Kira; nieces include Marilyn (Earl) Alberts and Karen (Ken) LaBoube; and sister-in-law, Edna Lingo. Ann was born March 20, 1925, in Greenfield, Mass., to Ernest and Alice Waring Hathaway. She graduated from Radcliffe College in Cambridge, Mass., in 1946 with a B.A. degree and earned her master's degree in linguistics from the University of Iowa in 1971. Ann married the love of her life, Charles, on June 27, 1947, in Springfield, Mass. She began her teaching career in Davenport and after moving to Cedar Rapids taught German and American literature at Harding, McKinley and Wilson schools for 20 years. Ann will be remembered as a kind-hearted and loving person with a gentle soul. She also had an adventuresome side and was always willing to try anything new. She loved to travel and enjoyed nature and camping trips with the family. She was deeply loved and will be forever missed. Bless you, Ann. The family would like to extend a special thank-you to the staff at the St. Luke's hospice unit for their exceptional care. Online condolences may be left at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 12, 2019