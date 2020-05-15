|
|
ANN M. ROGGENTIEN (SHRAMEK) Williamsburg Ann M. Roggentien (Shramek) of Williamsburg, formerly of Marengo, peacefully passed away at home on Friday, May 8, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Frances Shramek; her husband, Robert "Bob" Roggentien; and her son, Mikel Robert Roggentien. She is survived by her daughter, Suzette Roggentien of Kansas City, Mo.; her sister, Betty Croy (Wayne) of Solon; her daughter-in-law, Barbara Roggentien of Marengo; granddaughters, Tascha Naber (Kirk) of Overland Park, Kan., Traci Nandi (Partha) of New York City, N.Y., and Christina Roggentien (fiancee, Quantez Harper) of Atlanta, Ga.; and grandson, Robert Roggentien (Lindsey) of Costa Mesa, Calif. She was further blessed with five great-grandchildren, Lauren and Cameron Naber, Jayden and Alexandria Nandi, and Grayson Harper; and several nieces and nephews. A private family service will be held Saturday, May 16. Online condolences may be extended to the family at www.klosterfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Compass Memorial Healthcare Foundation, 300 W. May St., Marengo, IA 52301; or Safe Haven Animal Rescue P.O. Box 444 Williamsburg, IA 52361.
Published in The Gazette on May 15, 2020