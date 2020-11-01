1/1
Ann Marie Melnick
ANN MARIE MELNICK Cedar Rapids Ann Marie Melnick, 89, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, at Meth-Wick Community in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Private family funeral services will be Monday, Nov. 2, at the Cedar Memorial Park Chapel of Memories. A visitation will be held from 10:30 to 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 2, at the chapel. Burial will follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery. A livestream for this service will be at 11 a.m. Nov. 2, and can be viewed at: client.tribucast.com/tcid/72126927. As mandated by proclamation, social distancing must be practiced, which requires a limited number of people to be allowed into the visitation at one time. The use of face masks or shields is required. Ann Marie Melnick was born Sept. 1, 1931, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, the daughter of Ray and Amanda Phelan. She attended Alverno College and then achieved her master's degree in child psychology at the University of Delaware. She was united in marriage to Joe Warnell in 1955. To this union three children were born: Paul, Joan and Ruth Ann. In 1968, she married Joe Melnick. Ann was employed as an elementary guidance counselor from 1968 until 1986. She retired to Florida in 1998 and then moved to Meth-Wick Community in 2011 to be closer to family. Ann always was full of laughter, had a good joke and brought a smile to those around her. She will be missed by her many friends and family. She is survived by her children, Paul (Barbara Ann) Warnell, Joan (Ian) Mulholland and Ruth Ann (David) Kerr; five grandchildren, Julia Frense, Justin Frense, David Kerr, Alexandria Kerr and John Warnell; two stepchildren, Nancy Jo Melnick Crawford and Jocelyn Melnick Muth; and brother, Paul Phelan. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Joe Melnick; and sister, Marceil Kennedy. In honor of Ann's lifetime work with children, memorial donations may be directed to Tanager Place, www.tanagerplace.org/donate/. Condolences may be left at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.

Published in The Gazette on Nov. 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Cedar Memorial
4200 First Avenue NE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
319-393-8000
