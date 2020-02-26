|
ANN WADE Iowa City Ann Wade, 89, of Iowa City, passed away Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, at the Bird House Hospice Home of Johnson County. Her family will celebrate her life by greeting friends from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, March 1, at Lensing's Oak Hill, 210 Holiday Rd., Coralville. Ann suggested that instead of flowers and plants, contributions be directed to the Johnson County Crisis Center or Table to Table, both in Iowa City. Ann was born Gertrude Ann Shrader on Nov. 25, 1930, in Iowa City, to Truman and Tillie (Rummelhart) Shrader. She attended and graduated from St. Mary School. She worked at Bremer's Clothing Store, Miller's Trucking Firm and Swaner's Dairy before moving from Iowa City. Ann married Jerrold Wade at St. Mary Church on Dec. 30, 1949. They divorced 13 years later in Tucson, Ariz. They were parents of three children, Valerie Del Curto (Rick) of Socorro, N.M., Brian Wade of McGregor and Kevin Wade of Phoenix, Ariz. There are two grandchildren, Levi Del Curto of Albuquerque, N.M., and Trudie Jo Meyer (Carl) of Solon; and two great-grandchildren, Kaiah Meyer and Kayden Meyer. Ann was a sibling to Rose Meer of Iowa City, Jack Shrader, deceased in 2018, Charlotte Schaeffer of Cincinnati, Ohio, Mary Jo Wagner of Omaha, Neb., and Bernard Shrader, deceased in 2012. After leaving Iowa City in 1953, Ann lived in New Jersey for three years, then Tucson, Ariz., for 24 years and Minneapolis, Minn., for 22 years, retiring to Iowa City in 2001. Ann had a 36-year career in the corporate world with Burr-Brown Research in Tucson and Honeywell in Minneapolis. She ended as a independent consultant for four years. Upon her return to Iowa City in 2000, Ann authored and published six books. Condolences: www.lensingfuneral.com.
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 26, 2020