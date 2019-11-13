|
ANNA BELLE CARMAN Center Point "It would be a shame to live through the winter only to die in the spring." A.B. Carman Anna Belle Carman, 92, of Center Point, died Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at her home. The family will greet friends from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. with a Celebration of Life from 1:30 to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, at Murdoch Funeral Home in Center Point. Anna was born Aug. 11, 1927, in Urbana, Iowa, the daughter of Clarence and Sadie (Gilmore) Hilliard. Anna grew up on a farm in Urbana as a young girl and graduated from Urbana High School. She often would tell people of her memories of growing up during the Depression and her life on the farm. Later, she lived in the Marion and Center Point area. In April 2007, she moved in with her daughter, Kathy, and son-in-law, Garry, so she could be a part of her family's daily lives. She was a caretaker, friend and our shoulder to cry on. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren's favorite memories were playing card games with her. She enjoyed family dinners at the Amanas, family birthday suppers, and she was known for her famous apple pie and Bishop's dessert that she made religiously every holiday. She loved gardening and watching her mother's peonies bloom every year outside her window. She was known affectionately to those beyond her family as "Grandma Anna." She was everything and more that anyone could ever ask for as a Grandma. Survivors include her children, Linda (Gary) Venneman of Humboldt and Kathy (Garry) Wilhelmi of Center Point; four grandchildren, Brent Venneman, Monique (Kevin) Bailey, Jennifer Taylor (Jay Fare) and Glenn (Jacki) Wilhelmi; 10 great-grandchildren, Megan Venneman, Keegun (Kara) Marsh, Natasha Marsh, Traetin Marsh, Anna Taylor (Luke Harveyson), Raider Taylor, Pepper Taylor, Carlie, Hunter and Alaina Wilhelmi; and sister, Helen Rowden of Vinton. Anna was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Sadie Hilliard; brother, Everett Hilliard; brother-in-law, Bill Rowden; sister-in-law, Dorothy Hilliard; and grandson, B.J. Taylor. Please share a memory of Anna at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 13, 2019