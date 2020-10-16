ANNA COLLINS Clarence Anna Collins, 89, of Clarence, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, at the Clarence Nursing Home. Her funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 19, at the United Methodist Church in Clarence, with a visitation from 9 a.m. until the time of service. Dawson Funeral Services of Wyoming is assisting the family. Masks are required and social distancing guidelines will be in place for the safety of everyone attending. Anna Mae was born Aug. 9, 1931, in East St. Louis, Ill., to Fred and Alpha (Murphy) Smith. On June 29, 1947, she was united in marriage to the love of her life, Charley Collins, in Salem, Ark. Anna owned and operated the local Maid-Rite. For many years, she had worked at Clinton Engines in Maquoketa and for over 25 years at the Clarence Nursing Home. Numerous people in the community knew her as "Granny" and she took a lot of pride in that title. She was a member of the United Methodist Church and the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary of Clarence. She enjoyed cooking and baking. You could always find her playing bingo or putting together puzzles in her free time. She had great love for her family. Those left to cherish her memories are her daughters, Wanda (Ernie) Anderson and Joyce (Bob) Knight, both of Clarence; three grandchildren, Keith (Terri) Knight, Kelly (Bob) Kunkel and Karla (Kevin) Tenley; eight great-grandchildren, Trisha Knight (Brandon), Michael Knight (Ciera), Jasminn (Cody) Wulf, Jordyn (Nick) Frommelt, Austin Knight, Ali Tenley (Kaleb), Taylor Tenley (James) and Delanie Tenley; and seven great-great-grandchildren, with one more arriving soon. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, son Larry, four brothers and four sisters. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.dawsonfuneral.com
.