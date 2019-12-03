|
|
ANNA MAE (THOLE) DONLON Elkader Anna Mae (Thole) Donlon, 86, of Elkader, died Sunday, Nov. 22, 2019, at home in Haines City, Fla. Visitation: 4 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Elkader, where there will be a vigil service at 6:30 p.m. There also will be visitation from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. Friday at the church. Mass of Resurrection: 10:30 a.m. Friday at the church with the Rev. John Haugen as celebrant. Inurnment: St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Elkader. Leonard-Grau Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Elkader is assisting the family. Online condolences may be left with www.graufuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 3, 2019