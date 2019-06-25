|
ANNA T. HARRIS Edina, Mo. Anna T. Harris, 89, of Edina, Mo., died Saturday, June 22, 2019, in LaBelle, Mo. Services will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 26, at Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home in Edina. Burial will be in Locust Hill Cemetery, west of Novelty, Mo. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 25, at the funeral home. Survivors include her stepdaughter, Virginia Klosterman of Cedar Rapids; stepgrandchildren; a nephew, Ludwig Schmid of Germany; and nieces and nephews, along with several cousins. Anna received her education in Waldsassen, Germany. She met her future husband, John Benjamin Harris, during the war while he was serving in Germany. They were married Dec. 27, 1951, in Weiden, Germany. He preceded her in death. She and her husband moved to Edina in 1991, where she had resided since.
Published in The Gazette on June 25, 2019