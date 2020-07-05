ANNA JUNE MASTERSON JARRARD Cedar Rapids Anna June Jarrard, 100, of Dubuque, formerly of Cedar Rapids, passed from this life on June 30, 2020, after celebrating her centennial birthday. She was born June 12, 1920, in Parnell, Iowa, to Patrick James Masterson and Anna Faas Masterson. Despite the poverty of the Depression, she worked to graduate from Mount Mercy College in 1939 with a degree in business. June was employed by Northwestern Bell Telephone Co. until her marriage to Lawrence Jarrard of Lone Tree on Nov. 16, 1943, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Parnell. They made their first home in Davenport, then Lone Tree and Iowa City, and finally the northeast side of Cedar Rapids, where she lived for more than 60 years. After their five children were raised, she returned to work at Rockwell Collins in the accounts payable department until her retirement at age 68. She was part of the Adoration Society of St. Matthew's Church and a faithful volunteer at both St. Luke's and Mercy Medical Center well into her late 80s. She moved to Dubuque into her son and daughter-in-law's home, James Jarrard and Mary Lynn Neuhaus, in 2012. Her last residence was Manor Care, where she was affectionately called June Bug by fellow residents and staff. She was known as an affectionate, kind, nurturing woman, always with a smile and supporting words. JuneMa was a deeply devoted mother and loving grandmother who enjoyed baking treats for everyone. June carried and passed on the Masterson trait of having a sweet tooth, yet managed to keep her petite figure, always stylishly dressed. She carried herself with grace and a handbag that matched her heels. June is survived by daughters, Colleen Phelps of Fleming Island, Fla., Karen (Mark) Reed of Overland Park, Kan., Julie Jarrard Stensland of Dallas, Texas, and son, James (M.L. Neuhaus) Jarrard of Dubuque; grandchildren, Katherine Jones of Cedar Rapids, Thomas Jarrard of Dubuque, Tara Phelps Balsamo of Jacksonville, Fla., Lindsay Reed of Dallas, Courtney Stensland of Dallas, Patrick (Maggie Roddick) Jarrard of Austin, Texas, Kyle Reed of Overland Park, Kan., and Ashley (Kyle) Sellhorst of Prairie Village, Kan.; and her first and only great-grandchild, Michael Chad Sellhorst. Her sole surviving sister, Francis Masterson of Iowa City, also mourns her, along with many nieces and nephews who will miss her. She was preceded in death by Lawrence Jarrard in 1987; daughter, Patricia (and Thomas) Jones; grandchild, Sarah Jones; son-in-law, Michael Phelps; and also, her parents and siblings, Mary Greiner, Patricia Kline, Catherine Lenzmeier, Betty Sova, Leonard, Edwin and James Masterson and their spouses. A Mass of Resurrection will be celebrated at St. Matthew's Catholic Church in Cedar Rapids at a later date due to COVID restrictions, with internment at St. Joseph's Church Cemetery in Parnell alongside her parents and other relatives. Online condolences may be left for the family at cedarmemorial.com
. Condolences also may be sent to 1595 Montrose Terrace, Dubuque, IA 52001.