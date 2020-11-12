ANNA ROSE SCHULZ KUCK Cedar Rapids Anna Rose Schulz Kuck, 85, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, originally of St. Louis, Mo., passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, at the Dennis & Donna Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy in Hiawatha, Iowa. A public visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13, at Cedar Memorial Chapel of Memories Stateroom. A private family service will take place at the Chapel of Memories with burial to follow at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. As mandated by proclamation, social distancing must be practiced which requires a limited number of people to be allowed into the visitation at one time. The use of face masks or shields is required. Anna was born May 11, 1935, to John and Elizabeth (Henningfeld) Winter in St. Louis, Mo. She married Richard Schulz on Oct. 4, 1958. He passed away in 1987. She later married William Kuck. William passed away in 2006. She worked many jobs during her life. She was a homemaker, lunch lady and worked at Mercy Hospital in St. Louis. She always made time to be a mother and loving wife. She was a devout member of St. John XXIII Parish and volunteered her time with New Encounters along with many church organizations. When she was not volunteering, she enjoyed playing a variety of games, traveling and, most importantly, spending time with her family. Anna is survived by her children, Richard Schulz, Denise Schulz and Barb (David) Hartgrave; grandchildren, Joscelynn (Brandon) Schreiber, Cody Schulz, Amanda Schulz, Breanna (Jacob) Tippie, Curtis (Staci) Schulz and Dallas Hartgrave; and great-grandchildren, Rylynn Schreiber and Riley Schulz. She was a loving wife, mother, sister, aunt, grandmother and a great friend. She will be truly missed by all who knew her.



