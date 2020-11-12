1/1
Anna Kuck
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Anna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ANNA ROSE SCHULZ KUCK Cedar Rapids Anna Rose Schulz Kuck, 85, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, originally of St. Louis, Mo., passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, at the Dennis & Donna Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy in Hiawatha, Iowa. A public visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13, at Cedar Memorial Chapel of Memories Stateroom. A private family service will take place at the Chapel of Memories with burial to follow at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. As mandated by proclamation, social distancing must be practiced which requires a limited number of people to be allowed into the visitation at one time. The use of face masks or shields is required. Anna was born May 11, 1935, to John and Elizabeth (Henningfeld) Winter in St. Louis, Mo. She married Richard Schulz on Oct. 4, 1958. He passed away in 1987. She later married William Kuck. William passed away in 2006. She worked many jobs during her life. She was a homemaker, lunch lady and worked at Mercy Hospital in St. Louis. She always made time to be a mother and loving wife. She was a devout member of St. John XXIII Parish and volunteered her time with New Encounters along with many church organizations. When she was not volunteering, she enjoyed playing a variety of games, traveling and, most importantly, spending time with her family. Anna is survived by her children, Richard Schulz, Denise Schulz and Barb (David) Hartgrave; grandchildren, Joscelynn (Brandon) Schreiber, Cody Schulz, Amanda Schulz, Breanna (Jacob) Tippie, Curtis (Staci) Schulz and Dallas Hartgrave; and great-grandchildren, Rylynn Schreiber and Riley Schulz. She was a loving wife, mother, sister, aunt, grandmother and a great friend. She will be truly missed by all who knew her.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
13
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Cedar Memorial
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Cedar Memorial
4200 First Avenue NE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
319-393-8000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Cedar Memorial

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved