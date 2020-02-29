|
ANNA M. MCATEE Solon Spirited and loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend, Anna M. McAtee, 68, passed on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at the Solon Retirement Village. Services celebrating Anna's life will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at the Solon United Methodist Church, where there will be a time of visitation from 3 p.m. until services. A light reception will follow. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in her memory. To share a thought, memory or condolence with her family, please visit the funeral home website www.gayandciha.com. Anna Marie Studt was born Feb. 1, 1952, in Iowa City, the daughter of Raymond and Dorothy (Hipp) Studt. She graduated from Solon High School and the University of Northern Iowa. She married Duane McAtee on June 29, 1974. For many years, she was a manager in the Dietary Department of the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. Anna was a dear soul to so many — some have described her as a professional volunteer. Anna was a constant fixture in the Solon community, including many decades at the Old Gold Diner. She was one who simply gave her time, talents and self, never looking for anything in return. Anna was so proud to be a mom and grandma to her children and grandchildren, and so very thankful for the loving husband with whom she was blessed. Her family includes her husband, Duane; sons, Ron McAtee and Dustin McAtee and his wife, Alissa; two grandchildren, Myla McAtee and Shane McAtee; and brothers, Merlin Studt (Sharon) and Floyd Studt (Kris). She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Bill Studt. Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service is caring for Anna's family and her services.
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 29, 2020