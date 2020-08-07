ANNA "ANN" M. VITTENGL Cedar Rapids Anna "Ann" M. Vittengl, 100, passed away on Aug. 4, 2020, at the Hiawatha Care Center. She was five days away from reaching her 101st birthday. Ann was strong, smart, cheerful and always ready with a humorous comment to brighten everyone's day. She was, as they say, "the life of the party." Ann was born Aug. 9, 1919, in Solon, Iowa, the daughter of George and May (Kessler) Kent. She was the youngest of eight siblings. Ann graduated from Solon High School in the Class of 1937. When she attended the all-school reunion two years ago, she was (surprise) the oldest graduate in attendance. Ann married Ralph M. Vittengl in Solon in 1939. They celebrated 50 years of marriage together. He preceded her in death in 1990. She loved to travel and enjoyed visits to all parts of the United States. She also loved to bowl and while she might not have been the best bowler in the league, no one had more fun with it than she did. She enjoyed participation in numerous church and social groups. Among them included: Trinity/St. James United Methodist Church, United Methodist Women, King's Daughters, Penick and Ford Retirees, Eagles Club Auxiliary, New Encounters, All Church Singles, Widow and Widowers and the Red Hats. Ann was the first manager of the Penford Credit Union and retired after 25 years from the SW Cedar Rapids Federal Credit Union in 1981. Ann is survived by one son, Dr. Robert Vittengl (Sue Daker) of Elkader, Iowa; former daughter-in-law, Diana of Kirksville, Mo.; grandchildren, Dr. Jeffrey Vittengl (Karen) of Kirksville, Mo., and Beth Vittengl (Tim Kohrs) of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; and great-granddaughters, Molly and Laura Vittengl. Ann's visitation is scheduled on what would have been her 101st birthday, from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 9, at Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home in Cedar Rapids. Private family services are to be held on Monday, Aug. 10, at Cedar Memorial Chapel of Memories. Burial will follow at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. Ann loved her life, her many friends, relatives and a good time. When her son asked her on her 98th birthday where she wanted to go for her birthday dinner, she replied, "Take me to Outback. I want to have a steak and a beer." As mandated by proclamation, social distancing must be practiced which requires a limited number of people to be allowed into the visitation at one time. The use of face masks or shields are encouraged. Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.cedarmemorial.com
