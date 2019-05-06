ANNA MAE "MAIZIE" KUENSTER Iowa City Anna Mae "Maizie" Kuenster, 85, of Iowa City, died Saturday, May 4, 2019, at Mercy Iowa City. A memorial Mass will be celebrated at 1 p.m. Thursday, May 9, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Iowa City. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery in Iowa City. A gathering of friends will be held at Hilltop following the burial. In lieu of flowers and plants, memorials may be directed to the Anna Kuenster memorial fund. Arrangements are with Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service in Iowa City. Anna was born March 23, 1934, in Iowa City, the daughter of Edward and Celia (Brickner) Krall. She was united in marriage to Norman J. "Mick" Kuenster on March 6, 1951, at St. Thomas More Catholic Church. Anna helped with her husband's business, Mick's Underground Construction Co., until Mick's retirement in 1994. Anna had worked at Hilltop in the kitchen and was a familiar face there for many years until her retirement in 2013. She was a grandmother figure to many over the years, treating them like her own. Anna is survived by close family and many friends. Condolences: www.lensingfuneral.com. Published in The Gazette on May 6, 2019