Anna Mae "Ann" Navara
1935 - 2020
ANNA MAE "ANN" NAVARA Middle Amana Anna Mae "Ann" Navara, 85, of Middle Amana, died Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, at Colonial Manor in Amana after a long and courageous battle with dementia. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 5, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Marengo, with Father Wilkening officiating. She will be laid to rest in Calvary Cemetery, Marengo. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4, at Kloster Funeral Home, 298 W. Washington St., Marengo, with a rosary service at 7 p.m. Face masks and social distancing required. Please direct all memorials to University of Iowa Foundation – Alzheimer's Research or Essence of Life Hospice. Kloster Funeral Home is caring for Ann and her family. Online condolences may be left at www.klosterfuneralhome.com. Born Anna Mae Stalzer on Jan. 26, 1935, in Haverhill, she was the daughter of John and Theresa (Jansen) Stalzer. She received her education in St. Joseph School in Haverhill and completed high school at St. Mary's in Marshalltown. On Feb. 9, 1957, Ann was united in marriage to Frank Navara at Immaculate Conception Church in Haverhill. They made their home briefly in Highland Park, Ill., while Frank completed his U.S. Army military duty at Fort Sheridan. Ann worked at the local hospital in Highwood, where her first and only daughter Pamela was born. Ann and Frank returned to Marshalltown after his separation from the U.S. Army. Before her marriage, Ann was employed in the office at St. Thomas Hospital in Marshalltown. After their return to Marshalltown, she worked at the parks and recreation office. They were blessed with two boys, Mark and John. In 1969, they moved to Marengo. Ann started her career at the Iowa County Assessor's Office and later moved to the Iowa County Auditor's Office as deputy. She later was elected auditor of Iowa County. Ann was active in St. Patrick's Parish in Marengo. She was a member of the Altar and Rosary Society, Catholic Order of Foresters and various church study clubs as well as volunteering for many events. As auditor, she was a member of several state associations. Ann enjoyed being a "snowbird" for six months at her home in Mesa, Ariz., with her many friends, and dancing at Jam Sessions each week. We love Ann very much and will truly miss her. Left to celebrate Ann's life is her husband, Frank; her daughter, Pamela (Scott) Rullestad of Clive; her sons, Mark of Iowa City and John (Maureen) of Tiffin; her grandchildren, Elizabeth Rullestad (Mark) McAllister and Thomas Rullestad, Nolan, Claire, Erin and Ryan Navara, and Amanda (Douglas) Warnock and Justin (Terri) Kacena; her great-grandchildren, Lily and Emma Warnock, Jalen, Drake, Ayden and Presley Kacena; and her sister, Mary (Stalzer) Bates. In death, Ann has rejoined her parents, Theresa and John; sisters, Elsie, Ethel, Erma, Irene and Dorothy; and brothers, Clarence, Glenn and Lester. A special "thank you" to Colonial Manor Nursing Home, Amana, staff, nurses and CNAs and Essence of Life Hospice for their care and understanding during Ann's difficult illness. May God bless you.

Published in The Gazette on Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
4
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Kloster Funeral Home
NOV
4
Rosary
07:00 PM
Kloster Funeral Home
NOV
5
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
St. Patrick Catholic Church
