ANNA MARIE KLEIN Marion Anna Marie Klein, 86, of Marion, Iowa, passed away Nov. 20, 2020, at the Oldorf Hospice House in Hiawatha, Iowa. She was born on May 2, 1934, to Arnold and Opal (All) Lundbeck in Clay County, Iowa. After graduating from the Iowa State Teachers College (now the University of Northern Iowa) in 1955, she began teaching in Marengo, Iowa, where she met her husband, Max E. Klein. They married on Sept. 1, 1957, and had four children. Max passed in November 1993. Over the years she worked at various places, while raising a young family, including the library at Collins Radio, Job Service of Iowa and finally retired from Norand, where she was able to indulge her love of travel She probably could have presented travelogues of all her adventures. Thankfully, her family was able to accompany her on some of those adventures … she always treasured those the most. She also played the organ weekly at Our Savior's Lutheran Church, as well as a gazillion weddings and funerals, for decades, even after she retired. She will be remembered by the parishioners of Our Savior's for serving on numerous committees as well as the church board president for a term. In more recent years, she enjoyed numerous impromptu family gatherings for eats, chit-chat, playing games and maybe enjoying a glass of wine or two. She rarely missed a Christmas program, school production, athletic competition, dance recital, wedding, baptism or anything else she was able to attend with her family. Preceding her in death were her parents; her brother, Donald; and her husband. She is survived by her son, Eric (Bellet) Klein of Woodstock, Md.; her son, Patrick (Begai) Klein of Vienna, Austria; her son, Chris (Sandy) of Cedar Rapids; her daughter, JoAnna (Chris Jardine) Klein of Minneapolis; seven grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren. Anna Marie cherished her children, adored her grandchildren, worshipped her Savior, and absolutely loved her many, many other family and friends. She never spoke a bad word or ignored anyone in need. She will be sorely missed. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no visitation. A private service for immediate family and friends will be held with online attendance available at Our Savior's Lutheran Church CR Facebook page on Nov. 28, at 11 a.m. CST. Memorials can be directed to the Oldorf Hospice House in Hiawatha, Iowa. A light has not been extinguished … a lamp has just been turned off because the dawn has come. Please leave a message or tribute to the Klein family on our web page, www.iowacremation.com
