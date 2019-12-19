|
|
ANNA KATCHER Grove, Okla. Anna Maude Katcher, 92, of Grove, Okla., passed away Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at Grand Wood Assisted Living Center, Grove, Okla. She was born May 9, 1927, to the late James Worthington McDonald and Mable Walton McDonald. Anna married Glenn Warren Katcher on July 5, 1949, in Rockford, Ill. He preceded her in death on Feb. 25, 2017. Survivors include two daughters, Linda Kanak and husband, Robert, Grand Lake, Okla., and Barbara Tolopilo and husband, Henry, Santa Clarita, Calif.; two sons, Dale Katcher and wife, Charlotte, Bowling Green, Ohio, and Rex Katcher Sr. and wife, Debbie, Garrison, Iowa; 12 grandchildren; and 28 great-grandchildren. Funeral services are planned for Friday, Dec. 20, at 11:30 a.m. at St. Luke's Lutheran Church, Fort Smith, Ark. The Rev. Steven Smith will officiate. Burial will follow in Fort Smith National Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Worley-Luginbuel Funeral Home, Grove.
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 19, 2019