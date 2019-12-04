|
ANNA M. SOPPE Monticello Anna M. Soppe, 81, of Monticello, died Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, at UnityPoint-St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids surrounded by her family. Visitation will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 6, at Kramer Funeral Home in Monticello, where a funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. The Rev. Paul Baldwin will officiate. Burial will be at Oakwood Cemetery in Monticello. Anna was born Nov. 9, 1938, in Iowa City, the daughter of Walter and Dorothy (Michels) Tuel. She graduated from Monticello High School in 1957. In 1960, she married Louis Soppe. To this union, four children were born. They later divorced. Surviving are her children, Gayle Pearson of Anamosa, Bryan (Kathy) Soppe of Ankeny, Lou Ann Soppe of Cedar Rapids and Curtis Soppe of Monticello; nine grandchildren, Craig (Holly), Shawn (Danielle), Chelsea, Rachel, Brandon, Erik, Britney, Nicholas and Tyler Soppe; four great-grandsons, Tavian, Tayton and Oweyn Soppe and Treven Teasdale; and siblings, Robert (Arlene) Tuel of San Bernardino, Calif., Janice Jacobsmeier of Monticello, Michael Tuel of Monticello, William (Sharon) Tuel of Clarence and Connie Tuel of Monticello. She was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Pamela and Bonnie; a brother-in-law, Bernard Jacobsmeier; and a sister-in-law, Carol Tuel. In her junior/senior year, she worked for Olive Shover and in 1959, she began her work at Collins Radio until 1968. She also did bookwork for her husband and had several part-time jobs before working at John McDonald Hospital as tray person and head cook. She also worked at the Monticello Sale Barn and Dairy Sweet before going to Doer Electric/Emerson. She enjoyed having grandchildren around. She liked watching stock car and truck races, doing crossword puzzles and making quilts for her children and grandchildren. Information available at www.kramerfuneral.com.
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 4, 2019