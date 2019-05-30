Home

Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service
Annabelle "Ann" Campbell

Annabelle "Ann" Campbell Obituary
ANNABELLE "ANN" CAMPBELL Iowa City Annabelle "Ann" Campbell, 84, of Iowa City, passed away May 10, 2019. Honoring her wishes, cremation has taken place and there will not be any formal services. Private burial will be in Oakland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Shelter House, 429 Southgate Ave., Iowa City. Annabelle Campbell was born Nov. 22, 1934, in Esmond, N.D., to Mike and Christine (Fettig) Wentz. Following high school graduation in Esmond, she moved to Arizona and lived with her sister until moving to Iowa City in 1965. She worked as a waitress before putting herself through the St. Luke's Nursing Program. Ann worked as a nurse for the University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics for more than 25 years. She is survived by her children, Gene and Debbie; and many friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; her daughter, Lori Bears, in 2013; one brother; and two sisters, Mary Wentz and Francis Zeller. www.lensingfuneral.com
Published in The Gazette on May 30, 2019
