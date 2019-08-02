|
ANNABELLE MARSH Anamosa Annabelle Marsh, 89, of Anamosa, died Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at St. Luke's Medical Center in Cedar Rapids. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Anamosa. The Rev. Nick March will officiate. Burial will be in St. Paul Cemetery in Worthington. The family will greet friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 5, at Goettsch Funeral Home in Anamosa, where a parish vigil service will begin at 7 p.m. Thoughts, memories, and condolences may be shared with them at goettschonline.com. Annabelle Lehman was born Nov. 24, 1929, in Worthington, the daughter of Paul and Anna (Marbach) Lehman. She attended elementary school at St. Paul School. On April 19, 1948, she married William Marsh at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Monticello. Together, they made their home in Anamosa. William died in 2006. She was a member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church and enjoyed baking, playing cards and bingo, crocheting, gardening and canning her vegetables. Above all, she loved to spend time with her family, especially her grandchildren. Those remembering her are her children, Terry (Eileen) Marsh, Anamosa, Diann Eilers, La Porte City, Sheila (Duaine) Eden, Anamosa, and Gary (Cheryl) Marsh, Anamosa; grandchildren, Nichole Lovell, Nichole Eden, Aimee Curtis, John Eden, Cassandra Marsh, Will Marsh, Annah Eden, Walker Marsh and Josie Marsh; great-grandchildren, Mackenzie Yarrington, Tyra Wiles, Maxtin Lovell, Livia Curtis, Jack Curtis, Alana Platner and Camryn Platner; a great-great-grandson, Bentley Sorrell; two brothers, Gilbert Lehman and Joseph (Kay) Lehman; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by a son, William; and siblings, Rosella, Mildred, Dorothy, Marie, Maryann, Jerry, Paul, Bernadette, Edward and Wilfred. The family would like to thank the staffs of Anamosa care Center, the Anamosa Ambulance, the Jones Regional Medical Center and St. Luke's Medical Center. They would like to especially thank her neighbors China and Donna. Memorials may be directed to the family.
Published in The Gazette on Aug. 2, 2019