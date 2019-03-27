ANNE DELORES BREMS Cedar Rapids Anne Delores Brems, 96, of Cedar Rapids, died Sunday, March 24, 2019, at the Gardens of Cedar Rapids, following a long illness. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated by the Rev. Christopher Podhajsky at 9 a.m. Friday, March 29, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church with burial at Mount Calvary Cemetery in Cedar Rapids. A rosary will be recited at 6 p.m. on Thursday, March 28, at Teahen Funeral Home, where friends may visit with the family from 4 to 7 p.m. and after 8:30 a.m. on Friday at the church. Anne was born on Nov. 14, 1922, in Parnell, Iowa, the daughter of Thomas and Mary Agnes Kennedy. She graduated from Immaculate Conception High School of Cedar Rapids. She married George Brems at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church on Sept. 9, 1950. He preceded her in death in August 2000 after 50 years of marriage. Anne is survived by her children, John (Cathy) Brems of Burr Ridge, Ill., Don (Kelly) Brems of Ottumwa and Georgeanne (Greg) O'Brien of Cedar Rapids; six grandchildren, Dan (Emily) Brems, Julie Brems, Mark Brems, Katie Brems, Teresa O'Brien and David O'Brien; a great-granddaughter, Mackenzie Brems; a sister, Helen Benning of Des Moines; and several nieces and nephews. Anne was preceded in death by her husband; grandson, Michael O'Brien; sisters, Rita Puth, Madaline Kelsh, Frances Haberle, Mary Heitmeyer and Ellen Lynott; and brothers, Tim and Joe Kennedy. Anne enjoyed baking and cheering for the Chicago Cubs, but most of all, she loved being a wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her. Memorials may be directed to Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 857 Third Ave. SE, Cedar Rapids, IA 52403. Online condolences can be left at www.teahenfuneralhome.com. Published in The Gazette on Mar. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary