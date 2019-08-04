|
ANNE PRENTICE Cedar Rapids Anne Prentice, 86, of Cedar Rapids, passed away Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, at Living Center East. Services: 11 a.m. Wednesday at St Patrick Catholic Church by the Rev. Ivan Nienhaus. Friends may visit with the family Wednesday after 10 a.m. at the church. Anne is survived by her husband, Peter of Cedar Rapids; her daughter, Tami (David) Holtz of Cedar Rapids; her son, Peter (Marla) of Hiawatha; grandchildren, Jenna (Sam) Garnatz , Amy Holtz and Jackie Prentice; siblings, Mary Ellen (Walter) Drew, Virginia Cook, Bill Kilpatrick, Dale (Darlene) Kilpatrick, Deryl (Pat) Kilpatrick, Elaine (Chuck) Monnahan and Evelyn (Fred) Sealy. She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, John, Robert, Greg and Tom; and sisters, Lorraine and Linda. Anne was born April 15, 1933, in Waukon, daughter of John and Mildred Mellick Kilpatrick and graduated from Waukon High School in 1951. She married Peter Prentice in Rockford, Ill., on April 12, 1958. Anne worked in health care administration for many years, most recently at St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids, retiring after 17 years, Anne enjoyed traveling and often spent winters in Tucson, Ariz. She liked to play cards, especially bridge, canning, gardening, hummingbirds and was a bowler in her earlier years. Most of all, Anne loved being with her family, and will be missed by everyone who knew and loved her. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences can be left at www.teahenfuneralhome.com.
